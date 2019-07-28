Comparison of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

We are comparing Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 23 11.94 N/A -0.42 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.55 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Veracyte Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Veracyte Inc. has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Veracyte Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Veracyte Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$23 is Veracyte Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -20.99%. Competitively the consensus target price of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is $15, which is potential 29.76% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is looking more favorable than Veracyte Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 15.7%. 0.5% are Veracyte Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. was more bullish than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.