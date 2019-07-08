Comparison of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Both Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 22 11.72 N/A -0.42 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Veracyte Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Veracyte Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Veracyte Inc. has a -19.50% downside potential and an average price target of $23. On the other hand, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 757.14% and its average price target is $6. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Veracyte Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Veracyte Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 23.9% respectively. About 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 77.03% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. was more bullish than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.