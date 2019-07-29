Comparison of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Both Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 23 11.88 N/A -0.42 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Veracyte Inc. and AC Immune SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% AC Immune SA 0.00% -35.7% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1. Competitively, AC Immune SA has 14.7 and 14.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. AC Immune SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Veracyte Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

Veracyte Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential downside is -20.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% AC Immune SA 1.18% 1.78% 31.97% -40.89% -47.93% -45.4%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 95.63% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -45.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors AC Immune SA.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.