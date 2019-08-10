Comparison of Veoneer Inc. (VNE) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer Inc. 22 0.91 N/A -4.12 0.00 Tenneco Inc. 20 0.05 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Veoneer Inc. and Tenneco Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -14.4% Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10% -1.3%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veoneer Inc. Its rival Tenneco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Veoneer Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tenneco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Veoneer Inc. and Tenneco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tenneco Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

$28 is Veoneer Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 67.56%. Competitively the average price target of Tenneco Inc. is $21.33, which is potential 123.58% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Tenneco Inc. seems more appealing than Veoneer Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Veoneer Inc. and Tenneco Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.5% and 94.5%. 0.3% are Veoneer Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Tenneco Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veoneer Inc. 1.17% 8.49% -17.5% -38.43% -63.22% -23% Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67%

For the past year Veoneer Inc. has stronger performance than Tenneco Inc.

Summary

Tenneco Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Veoneer Inc.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.