Comparison of Veoneer Inc. (VNE) and Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

As Auto Parts companies, Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) and Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer Inc. 21 0.79 N/A -4.12 0.00 Gentherm Incorporated 40 1.18 N/A 1.05 38.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Veoneer Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -14.4% Gentherm Incorporated 0.00% 8% 5.1%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veoneer Inc. Its rival Gentherm Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 1.7 respectively. Gentherm Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Veoneer Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Veoneer Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gentherm Incorporated 1 0 0 1.00

Veoneer Inc. has a 92.44% upside potential and a consensus target price of $28. On the other hand, Gentherm Incorporated’s potential downside is -11.60% and its average target price is $32. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Veoneer Inc. is looking more favorable than Gentherm Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.5% of Veoneer Inc. shares and 0% of Gentherm Incorporated shares. Veoneer Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.9% are Gentherm Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veoneer Inc. 1.17% 8.49% -17.5% -38.43% -63.22% -23% Gentherm Incorporated -0.9% -2.94% -1.37% -0.92% -6.38% 2.33%

For the past year Veoneer Inc. has -23% weaker performance while Gentherm Incorporated has 2.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Gentherm Incorporated beats Veoneer Inc.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.