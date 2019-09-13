Comparison of Vedanta Limited (VEDL) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.77 11.28 BHP Group 47 2.52 N/A 3.50 13.64

Demonstrates Vedanta Limited and BHP Group earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BHP Group appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Vedanta Limited. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Vedanta Limited’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of BHP Group, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.3% 2.1% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Vedanta Limited has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BHP Group’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

Vedanta Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, BHP Group which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. BHP Group is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vedanta Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Vedanta Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.6% of BHP Group are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.68% of Vedanta Limited’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are BHP Group’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35% BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58%

For the past year Vedanta Limited has -24.35% weaker performance while BHP Group has 19.58% stronger performance.

Summary

BHP Group beats on 10 of the 10 factors Vedanta Limited.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.