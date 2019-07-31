Comparison of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) and Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Both Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) and Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) compete on a level playing field in the Cigarettes industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vector Group Ltd. 10 1.16 N/A 0.40 23.95 Altria Group Inc. 52 4.48 N/A 3.37 15.46

Demonstrates Vector Group Ltd. and Altria Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Altria Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Vector Group Ltd. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Vector Group Ltd. is currently more expensive than Altria Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vector Group Ltd. 0.00% -14.2% 5.3% Altria Group Inc. 0.00% 41.1% 12.2%

Risk & Volatility

Vector Group Ltd. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Altria Group Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vector Group Ltd. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Altria Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Vector Group Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Altria Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vector Group Ltd. and Altria Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vector Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Altria Group Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

On the other hand, Altria Group Inc.’s potential upside is 31.72% and its average price target is $62.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vector Group Ltd. and Altria Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 65.4% respectively. About 1.4% of Vector Group Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Altria Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vector Group Ltd. 1.38% -8.5% -16.62% -33.15% -47.61% -1.54% Altria Group Inc. 0.33% -8.45% 6.39% -17.8% -5.25% 5.55%

For the past year Vector Group Ltd. had bearish trend while Altria Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Altria Group Inc. beats Vector Group Ltd.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands. It also sells electronic cigarettes. In addition, the company provides residential brokerage, relocation, and real estate sales and marketing services, as well as title and settlement services to real estate companies and financial institutions; manages cooperatives, condominiums, and apartments; acquires, owns, and invests in real estate properties; and engages in land development activities. Further, it operates elliman.com, which serves as a destination where consumers can search properties and access market information, as well as offers building and neighborhood guides, and other interactive content; and AskElliman.com that facilitates communication with consumers, providing them with access to information from real estate to mortgage financing, to specific neighborhoods. Vector Group Ltd. markets and sells its cigarettes to candy and tobacco distributors, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1911 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Crest, and 14 Hands names; and imports and markets Antinori, Torres, and Villa Maria Estate wines, as well as Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte in the United States. In addition, it provides finance leasing services primarily in aircraft, electric power, railcar, real estate, and manufacturing industries. The company sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; large retail organizations, such as chain stores; and the armed services. Altria Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.