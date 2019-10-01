Comparison of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

We will be contrasting the differences between VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 23.29M 0.10 100.89 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 44.00M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 228,333,333.33% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 430,950,048.97% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 15.51%. Competitively, 55.43% are Collier Creek Holdings’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.