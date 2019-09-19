Comparison of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

We are comparing VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 16.68 N/A -0.89 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s upside potential is 643.16% at a $5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders held 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend while Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.