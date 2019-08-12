Comparison of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 18.33 N/A -0.89 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 47.71 N/A -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s upside potential is 653.24% at a $5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 179.50% upside. The results provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.58% and 83.4%. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.