Comparison of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 14.99 N/A -0.89 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VBI Vaccines Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 771.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was less bearish than ContraFect Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.