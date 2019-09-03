Comparison of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 15.51 N/A -0.89 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 7.03 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 722.91% upside potential and an average price target of $5. Competitively Cerecor Inc. has an average price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 224.07%. The data provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Cerecor Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.58% and 55.2%. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.