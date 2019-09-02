Comparison of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 15.51 N/A -0.89 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 722.91%.

Institutional investors held 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was more bearish than Applied Therapeutics Inc.

On 3 of the 5 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.