Comparison of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

We will be comparing the differences between VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 58.32M -0.89 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VBI Vaccines Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 9,439,948,203.30% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,052,616,233.43% -51% -28.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 912.15% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $17, which is potential 312.62% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that VBI Vaccines Inc. looks more robust than Akebia Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.