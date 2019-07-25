Comparison of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -2.47 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 8.76 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vaxart Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides us Vaxart Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Vaxart Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vericel Corporation is 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.82 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Vericel Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaxart Inc.

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 24.40%.

The shares of both Vaxart Inc. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 85.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Vericel Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Vericel Corporation has weaker performance than Vaxart Inc.

Vericel Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.