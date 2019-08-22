Comparison of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -3.03 0.00 Personalis Inc. 22 11.37 N/A -0.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaxart Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Personalis Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Vaxart Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and Personalis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 48.6%. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Vaxart Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Personalis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Personalis Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.