Comparison of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -3.03 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaxart Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.52 beta indicates that Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, KemPharm Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Vaxart Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. was more bearish than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors KemPharm Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.