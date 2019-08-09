Comparison of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.14 N/A -3.03 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.52 shows that Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta and it is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vaxart Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 51.6% respectively. Insiders owned 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.41% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Vaxart Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.