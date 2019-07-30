Comparison of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.37 N/A -2.47 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.50 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Risk and Volatility

Vaxart Inc. has a 0.37 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cyanotech Corporation has beta of 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 1.8 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vaxart Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.