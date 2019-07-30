Comparison of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.36 N/A -2.47 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.07 N/A 0.60 18.36

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaxart Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Volatility & Risk

Vaxart Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.37 beta. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s potential upside is 14.04% and its consensus price target is $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vaxart Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 79.9% respectively. Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Vaxart Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 9 of the 9 factors Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.