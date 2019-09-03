Comparison of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.43 N/A -3.03 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 91.74 N/A -7.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility and Risk

Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.52 beta. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.44 beta which makes it 144.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. Its rival Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90

Competitively Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $126.73, with potential upside of 55.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 89.2%. Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.