Comparison of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -3.03 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 8 816.51 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaxart Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Risk & Volatility

Vaxart Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 2.43 beta is the reason why it is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 18.2 and 18.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 11.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.