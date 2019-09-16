Comparison of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.67 N/A -0.52 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential is 95.31% at a $2.5 average price target. On the other hand, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 323.28% and its average price target is $16. Based on the data given earlier, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.1% and 43.4% respectively. Insiders owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.