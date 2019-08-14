Comparison of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 69.97 N/A -0.52 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.34 shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sophiris Bio Inc. has a 2.86 beta and it is 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential is 100.00% at a $2.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 368.93% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sophiris Bio Inc. looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 7.7%. Insiders held 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has stronger performance than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Sophiris Bio Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.