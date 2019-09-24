Comparison of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 73.68 N/A -0.52 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 6.93 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s current beta is -0.34 and it happens to be 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival NanoString Technologies Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and NanoString Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 62.60% and an $2 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and NanoString Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 90.3%. Insiders held 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was less bullish than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.