Comparison of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

We will be comparing the differences between Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.08 N/A -0.52 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Risk & Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.34. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.98 which is 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, with potential upside of 96.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was more bullish than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.