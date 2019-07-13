Comparison of Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Both Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varian Medical Systems Inc. 132 4.05 N/A 4.10 31.77 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 27 5.31 N/A 1.12 24.71

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Varian Medical Systems Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Varian Medical Systems Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Varian Medical Systems Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Varian Medical Systems Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 11.6% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 15.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.81 shows that Varian Medical Systems Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Varian Medical Systems Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.01% and an $174 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is $27.33, which is potential -6.31% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Varian Medical Systems Inc. looks more robust than LeMaitre Vascular Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares and 79.3% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.3% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varian Medical Systems Inc. -3.15% -7.69% -1.91% 9.06% 10.68% 14.9% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -1.46% -4.2% 10.93% 2.49% -17.19% 16.75%

For the past year Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats LeMaitre Vascular Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.