Comparison of Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging Corporation 28 1.18 38.21M 0.30 105.97 NuVasive Inc. 60 2.91 N/A 0.93 71.46

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. NuVasive Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Varex Imaging Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Varex Imaging Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than NuVasive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging Corporation 138,341,781.32% 2.9% 1.3% NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9%

Liquidity

Varex Imaging Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, NuVasive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 2 Quick Ratio. NuVasive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Varex Imaging Corporation and NuVasive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

On the other hand, NuVasive Inc.’s potential upside is 2.10% and its consensus target price is $64.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Varex Imaging Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of NuVasive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Varex Imaging Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25% NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38%

For the past year Varex Imaging Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than NuVasive Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors NuVasive Inc. beats Varex Imaging Corporation.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.