Comparison of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (VEAC) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 4,632 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.65% of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98%

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.