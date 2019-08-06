Comparison of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (VEAC) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.65% of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7%

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.