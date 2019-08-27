Comparison of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (VEAC) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Since Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) and Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00 Kaixin Auto Holdings 5 0.32 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Kaixin Auto Holdings’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Kaixin Auto Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.65% of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp shares and 0% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Kaixin Auto Holdings 10.07% -22.64% -41.64% -83.82% -83.13% -83.76%

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.