Comparison of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (VEAC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

Both Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp and Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 88.65% and 92.5% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.