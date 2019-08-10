Comparison of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.75 N/A 0.39 31.68 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.18 N/A -1.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.35 shows that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 2.43 beta which is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Fortress Biotech Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 22.53% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18. On the other hand, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 720.90% and its consensus price target is $11. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Fortress Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14%. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.