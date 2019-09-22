Comparison of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 3.37 N/A 0.39 31.68 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Table 2 has Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, and a 36.26% upside potential. On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 154.24% and its consensus target price is $6. The results provided earlier shows that Aptose Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.1% respectively. 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.