Comparison of Valvoline Inc. (VVV) and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valvoline Inc. 19 1.76 N/A 1.21 16.73 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 6 0.00 N/A 0.29 17.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Valvoline Inc. and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Valvoline Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Valvoline Inc. is currently more affordable than Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valvoline Inc. 0.00% -69.9% 12.1% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 14% 4.4%

Liquidity

Valvoline Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Valvoline Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Valvoline Inc. and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valvoline Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.21% for Valvoline Inc. with average price target of $24.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Valvoline Inc. and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 3.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.18% of Valvoline Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valvoline Inc. -0.39% 0.4% 13.24% -9.99% -9.75% 4.34% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. -5.27% 1.36% -1.14% -31.85% -12.14% -23.04%

For the past year Valvoline Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance while Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has -23.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Valvoline Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets automotive and industrial lubricants. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention, sound absorption, and release agents; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. The company sells its products through approximately 1,068 Valvoline branded franchised and company-owned stores. Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. Valvoline Inc. is a subsidiary of Ashland Inc.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of AmapÃ¡, CearÃ¡, MaranhÃ£o, ParÃ¡, ParaÃ­ba, Pernambuco, PiauÃ­, Rio Grande do Norte, SÃ£o Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.