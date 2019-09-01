Comparison of Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) and Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) and Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC) are two firms in the Metal Fabrication that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valmont Industries Inc. 129 1.06 N/A 4.15 33.14 Mayville Engineering Company Inc. 14 0.56 N/A 0.81 16.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Valmont Industries Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Valmont Industries Inc. is presently more expensive than Mayville Engineering Company Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Valmont Industries Inc. and Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valmont Industries Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 3.6% Mayville Engineering Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Valmont Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Mayville Engineering Company Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Valmont Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85% of Valmont Industries Inc. shares and 78.2% of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Valmont Industries Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valmont Industries Inc. -1.11% 7.09% 3.86% 7.65% 0.07% 24.02% Mayville Engineering Company Inc. -11.01% -4.15% 0% 0% 0% -20.04%

For the past year Valmont Industries Inc. has 24.02% stronger performance while Mayville Engineering Company Inc. has -20.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Valmont Industries Inc. beats Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, Energy and Mining, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, wood, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries. This segment produces steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower, and other structures. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications. The Coatings segment provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating, and e-coating services. The Energy and Mining segment manufactures industrial access systems; grinding media used in mining operations; and steel structures for use in wind energy and utility transmission applications. The Irrigation segment manufactures agricultural irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. It serves state and federal governments, contractors, utility and telecommunications companies, manufacturers of commercial lighting fixtures, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sectors. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.