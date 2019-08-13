Comparison of Vale S.A. (VALE) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

We will be comparing the differences between Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87 Rio Tinto Group 58 2.01 N/A 7.91 7.22

Demonstrates Vale S.A. and Rio Tinto Group earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Rio Tinto Group is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Vale S.A. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Vale S.A. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Rio Tinto Group, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1% Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9%

Risk and Volatility

Vale S.A. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Rio Tinto Group has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vale S.A. are 1.2 and 0.8. Competitively, Rio Tinto Group has 1.9 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rio Tinto Group’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vale S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Vale S.A. and Rio Tinto Group’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale S.A. 0 4 2 2.33 Rio Tinto Group 0 0 1 3.00

$13.78 is Vale S.A.’s average price target while its potential upside is 21.95%. Competitively the average price target of Rio Tinto Group is $65, which is potential 33.22% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Rio Tinto Group is looking more favorable than Vale S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vale S.A. and Rio Tinto Group has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.2% and 9.2%. Vale S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 38.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52% Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78%

For the past year Vale S.A. had bearish trend while Rio Tinto Group had bullish trend.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats on 11 of the 12 factors Vale S.A.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.