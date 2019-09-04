Comparison of Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). The two are both Resorts & Casinos companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts Inc. 224 4.32 N/A 7.30 33.76 Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 44 3.16 N/A 1.85 25.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vail Resorts Inc. and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Vail Resorts Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Vail Resorts Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vail Resorts Inc. and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 7.3% Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 7.8%

Risk and Volatility

Vail Resorts Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.67 beta. Competitively, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s beta is 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vail Resorts Inc. are 0.8 and 0.6. Competitively, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vail Resorts Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vail Resorts Inc. and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vail Resorts Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.53% and an $234.2 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vail Resorts Inc. and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.9% and 61.7%. About 0.8% of Vail Resorts Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.52% of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vail Resorts Inc. 1.28% 10.72% 7.19% 31.94% -10.07% 16.93% Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 4.58% 9.98% 10.42% 9.57% 0.79% 23.41%

For the past year Vail Resorts Inc. has weaker performance than Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Vail Resorts Inc. beats Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the companyÂ’s mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 4,700 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the companyÂ’s resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. The companyÂ’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, its Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, 720 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250 seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as additional existing valet parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.