Comparison of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 166.95 N/A -2.68 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaccinex Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vaccinex Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. VIVUS Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vaccinex Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 17.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, VIVUS Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. was less bullish than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats VIVUS Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.