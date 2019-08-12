Comparison of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 120.20 N/A -2.68 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Vaccinex Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Gossamer Bio Inc. which has a 19.8 Current Ratio and a 19.8 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares and 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has stronger performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.