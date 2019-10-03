Comparison of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 0.00 3.05M -2.68 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Vaccinex Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vaccinex Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 50,164,473.68% 0% 0% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 245,039,315.20% -49.6% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vaccinex Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 51.6%. Insiders owned roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.41% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.