Comparison of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Both Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 103.16 N/A -2.57 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Liquidity

Vaccinex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vaccinex Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 0.8%. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. was more bullish than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Vaccinex Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.