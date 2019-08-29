Comparison of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Both Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 140.84 N/A -2.68 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.67 N/A -4.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. Its rival Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vaccinex Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 783.72% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares and 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.