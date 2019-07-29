Comparison of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 91.72 N/A -2.57 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.65 N/A 0.25 13.17

In table 1 we can see Vaccinex Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 2.9 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vaccinex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vaccinex Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.1% and 21.4% respectively. About 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. was more bullish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.