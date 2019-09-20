Comparison of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

We are contrasting VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.24 N/A 1.47 1.19 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 133 1.96 N/A 2.53 47.78

In table 1 we can see VAALCO Energy Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to VAALCO Energy Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. VAALCO Energy Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of VAALCO Energy Inc. and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

VAALCO Energy Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation on the other hand, has 0.43 beta which makes it 57.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. VAALCO Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares and 2.6% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation shares. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.9% of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors VAALCO Energy Inc.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.