Comparison of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

Since VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.30 N/A 1.47 1.19 Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.93 N/A 1.09 12.86

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VAALCO Energy Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation. Marathon Oil Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than VAALCO Energy Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Risk and Volatility

VAALCO Energy Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Marathon Oil Corporation has a 2.25 beta which is 125.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VAALCO Energy Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation has 1.5 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

VAALCO Energy Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively Marathon Oil Corporation has a consensus price target of $19.2, with potential upside of 46.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Marathon Oil Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation beats VAALCO Energy Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.