Comparison of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

We will be contrasting the differences between VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.07 N/A 1.47 1.19 Hess Corporation 60 2.98 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VAALCO Energy Inc. and Hess Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us VAALCO Energy Inc. and Hess Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Risk & Volatility

VAALCO Energy Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Hess Corporation on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VAALCO Energy Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Hess Corporation has 1.7 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hess Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

VAALCO Energy Inc. and Hess Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Hess Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus target price and a 7.23% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Hess Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% are VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Hess Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. was less bullish than Hess Corporation.

Summary

Hess Corporation beats VAALCO Energy Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.