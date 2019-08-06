Comparison of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)

Since VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.03 N/A 1.47 1.19 Chaparral Energy Inc. 5 0.58 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see VAALCO Energy Inc. and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has VAALCO Energy Inc. and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4%

Liquidity

VAALCO Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Chaparral Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VAALCO Energy Inc. and Chaparral Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.9% and 0%. About 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Chaparral Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. has 19.05% stronger performance while Chaparral Energy Inc. has -27.85% weaker performance.

Summary

VAALCO Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Chaparral Energy Inc.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.