Comparison of V.F. Corporation (VFC) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V.F. Corporation 84 2.38 N/A 3.08 28.34 PVH Corp. 106 0.59 N/A 8.12 10.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of V.F. Corporation and PVH Corp. PVH Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than V.F. Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. V.F. Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than PVH Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us V.F. Corporation and PVH Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V.F. Corporation 0.00% 33.5% 13.2% PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

V.F. Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. PVH Corp. has a 1.39 beta and it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

V.F. Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PVH Corp. are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. V.F. Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PVH Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown V.F. Corporation and PVH Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score V.F. Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 PVH Corp. 1 2 6 2.67

V.F. Corporation’s average target price is $92.25, while its potential upside is 12.04%. Competitively the average target price of PVH Corp. is $121.22, which is potential 61.13% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PVH Corp. is looking more favorable than V.F. Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.6% of V.F. Corporation shares and 99.4% of PVH Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of V.F. Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1% are PVH Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) V.F. Corporation -2.17% -1.06% -0.18% 9.73% 1.36% 30.14% PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34%

For the past year V.F. Corporation has 30.14% stronger performance while PVH Corp. has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors V.F. Corporation beats PVH Corp.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. The company offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands. It also provides denim, casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, Lee Casuals, Riders by Lee, Rustler, Timber Creek by Wrangler, and Rock & Republic brands. In addition, the company offers occupational, protective occupational, athletic, licensed athletic, and licensed apparel products under the Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Majestic, MLB, NFL, and Harley-Davidson brands; and sportswear apparel, luggage, and accessories under the Nautica brand. It sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through company operated stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.