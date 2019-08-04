Comparison of V.F. Corporation (VFC) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI). The two are both Textile – Apparel Clothing companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V.F. Corporation 84 2.35 N/A 3.08 28.34 Levi Strauss & Co. 22 1.29 N/A 1.01 18.82

In table 1 we can see V.F. Corporation and Levi Strauss & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Levi Strauss & Co. has lower revenue and earnings than V.F. Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. V.F. Corporation is presently more expensive than Levi Strauss & Co., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V.F. Corporation 0.00% 33.5% 13.2% Levi Strauss & Co. 0.00% 38.8% 11%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of V.F. Corporation are 1.8 and 1. Competitively, Levi Strauss & Co. has 2.4 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Levi Strauss & Co.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than V.F. Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered V.F. Corporation and Levi Strauss & Co.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score V.F. Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Levi Strauss & Co. 1 1 3 2.60

$92.25 is V.F. Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.44%. Competitively Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 32.42%. The results provided earlier shows that Levi Strauss & Co. appears more favorable than V.F. Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both V.F. Corporation and Levi Strauss & Co. are owned by institutional investors at 87.6% and 78.4% respectively. About 0.2% of V.F. Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.7% are Levi Strauss & Co.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) V.F. Corporation -2.17% -1.06% -0.18% 9.73% 1.36% 30.14% Levi Strauss & Co. -0.94% -10.31% -15.78% 0% 0% -14.95%

For the past year V.F. Corporation has 30.14% stronger performance while Levi Strauss & Co. has -14.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors V.F. Corporation beats Levi Strauss & Co.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. The company offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands. It also provides denim, casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, Lee Casuals, Riders by Lee, Rustler, Timber Creek by Wrangler, and Rock & Republic brands. In addition, the company offers occupational, protective occupational, athletic, licensed athletic, and licensed apparel products under the Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Majestic, MLB, NFL, and Harley-Davidson brands; and sportswear apparel, luggage, and accessories under the Nautica brand. It sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through company operated stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.